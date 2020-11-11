FIFA, AFC Qualifiers: Bangladesh to play Qatar 4 December

In the recent past schedule (postponed) of the five-team group, Bangladesh due to play Afghanistan, India and Oman on 8 October, 12 and 17 November respectively in their home matches while due to meet the Asian champions Qatar in their lone away match on 13 October in Doha.



However, the fixture of the remaining three group E matches of Bangladesh yet to be confirmed, apart from the match against Qatar.



Earlier, Bangladesh started their campaign in FIFA and AFC joint qualifiers last year with a 0-1 defeat against Afghanistan in the first match in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe on 10 September, conceded a 0-2 goals defeat against Asian champions Qatar in the second match in Dhaka on 10 October, played to a 1-1 draw against India in their third match in Kolkata on 15 October and conceded 1-4 goals defeat against Oman in the fourth match at the Seeb Sports Stadium in Al Seeb city of Oman on 14 November.



In the five-team group E, Qatar is now leading the point table with 13 points from five matches while Bangladesh are at the bottom place with one point from four matches. Among others, Oman secured 12, Afghanistan 4 and India 3 points.



