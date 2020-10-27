FIFA president Infantino test positive for COVID-19

FIFA president Gianni Infantino waits for the start of a signing ceremony at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime headquarters in Vienna, Austria on 14 September 2020
FIFA president Gianni Infantino waits for the start of a signing ceremony at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime headquarters in Vienna, Austria on 14 September 2020Reuters

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has tested positive for COVID-19, global soccer’s governing body said on Tuesday.

Infantino, who is 50 years old, has reported mild symptoms and is in self-isolation and will quarantine for at least 10 days, FIFA added in a statement.

“All people who came into contact with the FIFA president during the last few days have been informed accordingly and they are being requested to take the necessary steps,” the statement said. “FIFA sincerely wishes president Infantino a speedy recovery.”

