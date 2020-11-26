FIFA should retire No. 10 shirt after Maradona death: Villas-Boas

Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas has called on FIFA to retire the number 10 shirt from the game to honour Argentine great Diego Maradona, who died aged 60 on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack.

Maradona was regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, with fans in Argentina referring to him as ‘El Dios’ - which means ‘The God’, but is also a play on words on his number 10 shirt, ‘El Diez.’

Maradona’s former club Napoli have not used the No. 10 shirt since 2000 as a mark of respect for the player who guided them to several trophies and Villas-Boas said global soccer body FIFA should also pay tribute by withdrawing the number.