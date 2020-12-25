FIFA U-17 and U-20 World Cups cancelled due to COVID-19

IANS
Zurich
default-image

The FIFA under-17 and under 20 World Cups have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, football's global governing body said on Thursday.

Indonesia and Peru were due to the host the two tournaments, but now they have been awarded the 2023 editions.

"...it became clear that the global situation has failed to normalise to a sufficient level to address the challenges associated with hosting both tournaments, including the feasibility of the relevant qualification pathways," said FIFA in a statement.

Earlier, the 2021 U-17 Women's World Cup, scheduled to be held in India in February, was cancelled.

The tournament, initially set to be the 2020 U-17 Women's World Cup, was initially postponed to February from November before being cancelled altogether. India will instead host the next edition of the tournament in 2022.

Advertisement

More News

Real ease past Granada to join Atletico at top of Liga

Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema (C) celebrates his goal during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Granada FC at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas, on the outskirts of Madrid on 23 December 2020

10-man Juventus crash to first Serie A defeat of season

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after a Serie A match against Fiorentina at Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy on 22 December 2020

Messi surpasses Pele as top scorer at a single club

Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal in a La Liga match against Real Valladolid at the Jose Zorilla stadium, Valladolid on December 22, 2020

Ill feeling from failed Barca exit affected form: Messi

Barcelona's Lionel Messi and coach Ronald Koeman during a La Liga match against Valencia at Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain on 19 December 2020