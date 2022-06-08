FIFA World Cup Trophy arrives in Bangladesh

Officials of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), ministry of youth and sports and other organisations were present at the airport.
BFF president Kazi Salahuddin and other officials of the federation took photos with the trophy at the airport.
The trophy will be kept at the capital’s Radisson Blu Water Garden hotel under strict security.
The World Cup trophy had arrived in Bangladesh once before in 2013. But that trophy was a replica. This time, the original trophy has arrived in Bangladesh.
The trophy will be taken to the Bangabhaban and Ganabhaban on Wednesday, where the president and the prime minister will see the trophy. Later, a special dinner will be arranged on the occasion of the trophy’s arrival to Bangladesh.
Bangladesh is far off from participating in the football World Cup. But jerseys made in Bangladesh will make an appearance in the World Cup as many of the participating countries in the grandest football competition in the world have their jerseys made in Bangladesh. To honour the workers in Bangladesh’s readymade garments sector, a number of female factory workers will also be invited in the special dinner.
On Thursday, the general people will get a chance to see the trophy in person. From 10:30am to 3:00pm, around 2,500 people will get to see the trophy at the hotel. They will also be allowed to take a photo with the trophy. In the evening, a concert will be held at the Army Stadium.
The world tour of the World Cup FIFA trophy began in 12 May in Dubai. The trophy will make a stop in 56 countries in this tour.
The most prestigious prize in all of football arrived in Bangladesh in association with the BFF and the ministry of youth and sports.