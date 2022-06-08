FIFA World Cup Trophy arrives in Bangladesh

The FIFA World Cup Trophy has arrived in Bangladesh on Wednesday as part of a global tour sponsored by Coca Cola ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The trophy arrived in Bangladesh in a special chartered flight from Pakistan. It landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital at 11:25am, 25 minutes after the scheduled time.

The trophy was accompanied by seven FIFA officials and Christian Karembeu, a member of the 1998 World Cup winning France team.