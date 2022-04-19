‘Fighter’ Nasrin heads to Ronaldo’s country

The festival of Eid has never been a joyous occasion for Nasrin Akter. But this Eid is proving to be different for this young footballer from Rangpur’s Palichara village. Just weeks before the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration, she has been selected as one of the 11 young female footballers who will be sent to Portugal next month for higher training by the ministry of youth and sports.

Nasrin’s journey so far has been rockier than her contemporaries. Nasrin has been living in poverty all her life and has struggled with injuries in the nascent stage of her career. But nothing could stop this 16-year-old from fulfilling her dream of becoming a footballer.