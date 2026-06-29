World Cup last-32: Canada's Davies benched for South Africa clash

Canada captain Alphonso Davies was again not included in the starting lineup as his side face South Africa in their Round of 32 clash on Sunday but was among the substitutes as he struggles with a hamstring injury amid speculation about his fitness.

South Africa restored key midfielder Teboho Mokoena to the lineup after suspension ruled him out of their last match against South Korea in Monterrey.

He is the only change and comes in for defensive midfielder Thalente Mbatha.