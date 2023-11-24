New-look Liverpool face acid test of title credentials at Man City

Liverpool head to Manchester City on Saturday for a clash between the Premier League's top two teams, hoping to prove they are once again genuine title contenders.

The Reds have been City's most consistent challengers during a dominant era for Pep Guardiola's men.

Liverpool's first title for 30 years in 2019/20 was the only time City have failed to become champions of England in the past six seasons.

In 2018/19 and 2021/22, they edged out Jurgen Klopp's side by a single point in thrilling title races.

But it was Arsenal who pushed City close last season as Liverpool sank to fifth after coming agonisingly close to an unprecedented quadruple of trophies the previous year.