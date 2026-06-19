Davies on Canada bench for key Qatar World Cup clash
Canada's Alphonso Davies will start on the bench when his side take on Qatar in their second World Cup Group B match at BC Place in Vancouver on Thursday. Qatar coach Julen Lopetegui again left record goalscorer Almoez Ali on the bench, naming an unchanged side from the one that drew 1-1 with Switzerland.
Davies has struggled with a hamstring injury recently but was declared fit on Wednesday by coach Jesse Marsch.
Cyle Larin, who came off the bench to score Canada's equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Bosnia & Herzegovina, starts.
Tani Oluwaseyi and Liam Millar drop to the Canada bench, replaced by Larin and Ali Ahmed.
Boualem Khoukhi, who scored Qatar's goal against Switzerland, will again captain the side.
Lineups
Canada
Maxime Crepeau, Alistair Johnston, Luc De Fougerolles, Derek Cornelius, Richie Laryea; Stephen Eustaquio, Ismael Kone, Ali Ahmed; Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin.
Qatar
Mahmoud Abunada, Pedro Miguel, Issa Laye, Jassem Gaber, Edmilson Junior, Akram Afif, Ayoub Aloui, Homam Ahmed, Yusuf Abdurisag, Boualem Khoukhi, Assim Madibo.