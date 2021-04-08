Football: Army clinch title beating Sylhet

Bangladesh Army won the Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games Football final beating Sylhet District by 2-0 goals at the Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla Wednesday afternoon.

Emon and Sanjoy scored one goal each for the Army, reports UNB.

Earlier, BKSP finished 3rd in the football meet crushing Satkhira by 8-0 goals in a place-deciding match at the same venue.

Pias scored a hattrick, Morsalin and Faisal netted two goals each while Towhidul netted the other goal for national sports training institute team BKSP.

Earlier, Magura emerged champions in the women’s Football.