Morsalin is a reminder of Arman

Former footballer and coach Golam Sarwar Tipu is one of them. “Morsalin reminds me of Arman. Both his legs are equally good. If we look back at the last 15-20 years, we did not get good players in attack. We have no good finishers. Morsalin has the talent to fill that gap. He has natural talent and if he can hold himself, he will serve Bangladesh for a long time."

Morsalin got a golden opportunity just in the second minute against Kuwait in the semifinal but he squandered it by kicking the ball straight to the goalkeeper. Had he not missed that opportunity, Morsalin might have been the hero of the semifinal. But he is already a hero thanks to his performance throughout the tournament. He is the biggest discovery for Bangladesh in the tournament. His biggest quality is his technical capacity. He is good at mid-range shots.

Former footballer Ashrafuddin Chunnu recalls the vibrant 90’s watching him by saying, “As a matter of fact I haven’t seen any big talent in Bangladesh football over the last few years. Rakib is doing well, young Faisal Ahmed Fahim is also good but Morsalin is something else. His goal for Mohammedan in last year’s league against Bashundhara Kings gave me a good feeling. I have been following him ever since. I have not seen such a talent after Arman. I hope he will become like Arman.”