Lo Celso, Lautaro fire Argentina into two-goal lead over Jordan at half-time
Argentina 2–0 Jordan (Half-time)
Argentina have taken firm control of their final group-stage match, heading into the break with a comfortable 2–0 lead over Jordan despite resting captain Lionel Messi.
The breakthrough came in the 19th minute when Giovani Lo Celso curled home a superb free-kick, giving the world champions an early advantage. From that point on, Lionel Scaloni's side dominated possession and dictated the tempo of the game.
Argentina doubled their lead before half-time through Lautaro Martínez, who calmly converted a penalty to put the result firmly in his team''s hands.
As expected, Lionel Messi was left on the bench from the start. Ahead of the match, Scaloni had indicated that the 39-year-old was unlikely to start and could feature in the second half if needed. With Argentina already two goals ahead, it remains to be seen whether the captain will be introduced after the break or preserved for the knockout stage.
Coach Lionel Scaloni made nine changes to the side that defeated Austria in their previous match.
Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and forward Lautaro Martinez are the only players to remain in the lineup from the 2-0 win over Austria when Argentina sealed their place in the last 32.