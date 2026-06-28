Lo Celso, Lautaro fire Argentina into two-goal lead over Jordan at half-time

Argentina 2–0 Jordan (Half-time)

Argentina have taken firm control of their final group-stage match, heading into the break with a comfortable 2–0 lead over Jordan despite resting captain Lionel Messi.

The breakthrough came in the 19th minute when Giovani Lo Celso curled home a superb free-kick, giving the world champions an early advantage. From that point on, Lionel Scaloni's side dominated possession and dictated the tempo of the game.

Argentina doubled their lead before half-time through Lautaro Martínez, who calmly converted a penalty to put the result firmly in his team''s hands.