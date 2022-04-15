Frankfurt stun Barcelona to reach semis

“It’s a hammer blow for us. They deserved to go through,” said Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez, who was also unhappy at the number of away fans inside the stadium.

“Obviously it didn’t help us,” Xavi added. “It was like a final, the fans evenly divided. The club is checking what happened but it was an error on our part.”

Barcelona were undefeated since December in all competitions and have surged up to second in La Liga after thrashing Real Madrid 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu less than a month ago.

While that run means Barca should no longer need the Europa League to qualify for the Champions League next season, this was a great chance for Xavi to add a trophy to what has been an impressive first few months as coach.