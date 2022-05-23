French president asked Mbappe to stay at PSG

Kylian Mbappe made the startling revelation Monday that he had talked over his potential transfer to Real Madrid with Emmanuel Macron, saying he appreciated the “good advice” of the French president, who wanted the Paris Saint-Germain star to stay in France.

World Cup winner Mbappe had for months seemed certain to sign for Real Madrid before being persuaded to sign a new three-year deal at PSG, the club he joined in 2017.

“We talked quite a bit,” Mbappe said of his exchanges with Macron. “You can say that it was good advice.