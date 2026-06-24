Neymar is returning; how Brazil will perform now

Brazil will face Scotland in their final group-stage match at 4:00 a.m. on Thursday (25 June).

But Miami is waiting for 'him'. Brazil is waiting for 'him'. And that player is Neymar.

Brazil's next opponent is Scotland. In the Group C standings, Brazil is in a favorable position with 4 points from 2 matches. But within that equation lies another story, one that cannot be measured in numbers.

Yes, Brazil's football still seems not to have fully awakened.