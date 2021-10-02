From Kabul to Lisbon, Afghan women footballers train again

Forced to flee Afghanistan by the Taliban takeover, members of the Afghan women's youth football team and their families have sought refuge in Portugal and are back training in the Lisbon suburbs.

The relief at having found a safe haven after arriving on 19 September shows in their faces as well as joy at being in a country whose most famous son these days is a footballer.

“I can't believe it. I'm so happy I can play football again,” Omul Banin Ramzi tells AFP after their first training session in six months.