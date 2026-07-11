Argentina will win comfortably, Haaland is England's biggest hurdle
I believe Argentina will comfortably get past Switzerland in their fight for a place in the semi-finals. As for England, their biggest obstacle is undoubtedly Erling Haaland.
I have three main reasons for placing Argentina well ahead. First, the team's two knockout matches have taught them valuable lessons. After facing fierce resistance from Cape Verde and then finding themselves 2-0 down against Egypt until the 79th minute before completing a comeback victory, Argentina have gained invaluable experience. That will give them a significant psychological advantage.
Second, Switzerland will likely try to take the match to a penalty shootout by playing in a low block. But Argentina possess both the tactical approach and the individual brilliance needed to break down a low block. They are particularly effective against such defensive setups. Third, we once thought Argentina were solely dependent on Lionel Messi. But when even the defenders are scoring goals, that perception changes.
Switzerland's attacking shortcomings have been evident throughout this level of competition. The team lack clinical finishing. Although Granit Xhaka initiates counter-attacks from midfield, they often fail to become effective because there are not enough players further forward. On the other hand, the Swiss defence relies heavily on Manuel Akanji, and I have frequently noticed a lack of balance in that backline.
Against Argentina, Switzerland must maintain defensive discipline. After winning possession, they need to launch quick counter-attacks. But to be honest, I see only a 25 per cent chance of the Swiss causing an upset. Argentina play in a 4-3-3 formation and can use the wings to attack around Switzerland's defensive block.
Cape Verde and Egypt troubled Argentina with surprising strategies. Instead of sitting in a low block, Cape Verde pressed high, while Egypt relied on counter-attacks through the flanks rather than building everything around Mohamed Salah. Those matches have provided Argentina with important lessons.
England's players come through academy systems, enabling them to adapt quickly to different formations and playing styles. England's main task will be to cut off the influence of Norway midfielder Martin Ødegaard. Declan Rice or Jordan Henderson will probably be prepared for that role.
However, England's real headache is Erling Haaland. Brazil failed to stop him, but Thomas Tuchel's England are a far more systematic side. England's first priority should be to cut off the supply line to Haaland. Otherwise, they must keep him surrounded by two defenders, effectively sandwiching him. He must not be allowed opportunities to attack crosses or long balls with his head. Haaland can remain quiet for long periods before suddenly becoming extremely dangerous. That is why England must keep their full attention on him throughout the match.
England's biggest trump card is Jude Bellingham. In this World Cup, he has received more passes between the lines—the space between the opposition's midfield and defence—than any other midfielder. He is creating chances and scoring goals himself. Alongside Harry Kane, Bellingham could become Norway's biggest threat.
The writer is a football coach and analyst.