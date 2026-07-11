Argentina will win comfortably, Haaland is England's biggest hurdle

Second, Switzerland will likely try to take the match to a penalty shootout by playing in a low block. But Argentina possess both the tactical approach and the individual brilliance needed to break down a low block. They are particularly effective against such defensive setups. Third, we once thought Argentina were solely dependent on Lionel Messi. But when even the defenders are scoring goals, that perception changes.

Switzerland's attacking shortcomings have been evident throughout this level of competition. The team lack clinical finishing. Although Granit Xhaka initiates counter-attacks from midfield, they often fail to become effective because there are not enough players further forward. On the other hand, the Swiss defence relies heavily on Manuel Akanji, and I have frequently noticed a lack of balance in that backline.