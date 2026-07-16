Argentina, England locked at 0-0 after feisty first half
Argentina and England went into the break deadlocked at 0-0 after a tense, physical first half in their World Cup semi-final, with fouls and confrontations overshadowing quality football.
The match burst into life with an early flashpoint when a foul on England's Elliot Anderson sparked a brief confrontation between players from both sides, although the referee quickly restored order.
Neither side managed to create a meaningful chance in a cautious opening 10 minutes, and the game soon developed into a bruising midfield battle rather than a tactical contest.
England enjoyed a few promising moments and found space on several occasions but failed to test the Argentine defence seriously. Argentina, meanwhile, also struggled to break through, creating little danger in and around England's penalty area.
The physical nature of the contest dominated proceedings, with the two teams committing 16 fouls in the opening 38 minutes. By half-time, the foul count had risen to 19, with Argentina responsible for 12 and England for seven.
With neither side able to find a breakthrough, the semi-final remains finely poised heading into the second half.