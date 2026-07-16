Argentina, England locked at 0-0 after feisty first half

Argentina and England went into the break deadlocked at 0-0 after a tense, physical first half in their World Cup semi-final, with fouls and confrontations overshadowing quality football.

The match burst into life with an early flashpoint when a foul on England's Elliot Anderson sparked a brief confrontation between players from both sides, although the referee quickly restored order.

Neither side managed to create a meaningful chance in a cautious opening 10 minutes, and the game soon developed into a bruising midfield battle rather than a tactical contest.