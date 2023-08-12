Australia beat France in penalty thriller to reach semi-finals

Co-hosts Australia beat France 7-6 in a thrilling penalty shoot-out to reach the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup for the first time in their history on a night of drama in Brisbane on Saturday.

Australia now go to Sydney on Wednesday to face England, after they defeated Colombia 2-1.

Cortnee Vine scored the winning penalty for Australia to end a remarkable shoot-out that saw both teams take 10 spot-kicks, the quarter-final having ended 0-0 after 120 nerve-shredding minutes.