Football

FIFA World Cup: Bosnia-Herzegovina leads Canada 1-0

Sports Desk
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group B - Canada v Bosnia and Herzegovina - Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada - June 12, 2026 Bosnia and Herzegovina's Jovo Lukic scores their first goaReuters

Bosnia-Herzegovina leads Canada 1-0 in a FIFA World Cup Group B match at Toronto Stadium.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 21st minute from a corner kick.

A dangerous corner was flicked on by Kolasinac and Jovo Lukic was there to head home from about two yards out.

Bosnia-Herzegovina have looked threatening on every set-piece they have taken and this time it bore fruit.

Lukic gets Bosnia's first World Cup goal since 2014 and the visitors lead the co-hosts.

Goal

21' — Jovo Lukic (Bosnia-Herzegovina)

Canada 0-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina

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