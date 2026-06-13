FIFA World Cup: Bosnia-Herzegovina leads Canada 1-0
Bosnia-Herzegovina leads Canada 1-0 in a FIFA World Cup Group B match at Toronto Stadium.
The visitors opened the scoring in the 21st minute from a corner kick.
A dangerous corner was flicked on by Kolasinac and Jovo Lukic was there to head home from about two yards out.
Bosnia-Herzegovina have looked threatening on every set-piece they have taken and this time it bore fruit.
Lukic gets Bosnia's first World Cup goal since 2014 and the visitors lead the co-hosts.
Goal
21' — Jovo Lukic (Bosnia-Herzegovina)
Canada 0-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina