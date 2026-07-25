Cape Verde's Vozinha agrees move to Chile club

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who emerged as one of the World Cup's biggest surprise packages, has reached an agreement to join Chilean side Colo Colo, club president Anibal Mosa said on Friday.

The 40-year-old free agent will travel to Chile to undergo a medical before being officially unveiled at the Estadio Monumental, Mosa told reporters ahead of Colo Colo's league match against Deportes Limache.