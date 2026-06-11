World Cup set for kickoff after high ticket prices, visa issues dog buildup

The World Cup kicks off Thursday with co-hosts Mexico taking on South Africa in the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, launching a sprawling tournament of 48 teams that will last nearly six weeks.

The extravaganza hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada is the biggest World Cup in history, stretching until the final in New Jersey on 19 July.

It is projected to generate a record-breaking $13 billion in total revenue.

But football's world governing body FIFA has faced stinging criticism over the eye-watering costs of tickets while Donald Trump's immigration crackdown has seen a top referee, Iranian team officials and fans refused entry to the United States.

Speaking in Mexico City on Wednesday, FIFA president Gianni Infantino launched a spirited defense of the organization of the tournament and brushed off criticism over visa issues.