Maradona's former home opens doors for fan fest during Argentina's World Cup games

The new owners of a house Diego Maradona once bought for his parents in Buenos Aires have been staging events in the premises so that Argentine fans can celebrate the national team's triumphs at the World Cup in Qatar.

Hundreds of kilos of Argentine meat, drink bars, and a DJ spinning Maradona-inspired music accompanied the first two editions of the fan fests organised during the victories over Poland in the group stage and Australia in the last 16, and which promise to continue on Friday against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

On giant screens in the hall and the back garden with a swimming pool, fans of the team led by Lionel Messi followed the matches, celebrated goals and sang the same songs that accompany the "albiceleste" in Qatar.

The gatherings in the quiet Villa Devoto neighbourhood of Buenos Aires, which are unannounced to avoid crowds, are being held at the house the football great gave his parents and lived in the 1980s.