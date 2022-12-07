Maradona's former home opens doors for fan fest during Argentina's World Cup games

After Maradona died in 2020, the heirs sold the house through an auction and the new owners set out to turn it into a museum of the football icon, despite rumours of demolition that unsettled Argentina.
"It's a privilege to be in such an emblematic place, I feel honoured," one of the owners, who asked not to reveal his identity, told Reuters. "We want everyone to be able to get to know this temple."
At the World Cup matches, it is possible to walk through the different rooms, climb the marble staircase and sit on the balconies overlooking the garden.
From one of the windows overlooking Jose Luis Cantillo Street, the current owners say that Maradona greeted the fans after leading Argentina to the World Cup title in Mexico in 1986.
"I hope we keep winning and having these parties that Diego would have liked. We won't stop until the World Cup final (in Qatar)," said one of the event's organisers.