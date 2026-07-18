Argentina's World Cup final record ahead of Spain clash
Argentina will look to improve their even World Cup final record when they face Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA.
The match will kick off at 1:00 am Bangladesh time on Monday, with the South American side looking to secure a fourth world title.
The South American side have reached the tournament's final match six times, winning three titles and finishing runners-up on three occasions, giving them a 50 percent success rate in World Cup finals.
Argentina's first World Cup final came in 1930, when they lost 4-2 to Uruguay. They lifted their maiden title on home soil in 1978 with a 3-1 extra-time victory over the Netherlands before winning a second crown in 1986 after beating West Germany 3-2 in Mexico.
Their next two final appearances ended in heartbreak. West Germany edged Argentina 1-0 in the 1990 final, while Germany again prevailed by the same score after extra time in the 2014 final in Brazil.
Argentina ended their 36-year wait for another World Cup title in 2022, defeating France after a dramatic 3-3 draw that went to penalties, with the Albiceleste winning the shootout 4-2 to secure their third world crown.
With three victories and three defeats from six previous World Cup finals, Argentina enter the 2026 final with an even record as they seek a fourth FIFA World Cup title.
Argentina's World Cup final record
1930 Uruguay 4–2 Argentina
1978 Argentina 3–1 (aet) Netherlands
1986 Argentina 3–2 West Germany
1990 West Germany 1–0 Argentina
2014 Germany 1–0 (aet) Argentina
2022 Argentina 3–3 (aet) (4–2 pen) France
Argentina have a 50 per cent success rate in World Cup finals with three wins and three losses.