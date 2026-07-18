Football

Argentina's World Cup final record ahead of Spain clash

Sports Desk
Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Final - Argentina v France - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 18, 2022 Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after receiving the Golden Ball award as he celebrates after winning the World CupReuters file photo

Argentina will look to improve their even World Cup final record when they face Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA.

The match will kick off at 1:00 am Bangladesh time on Monday, with the South American side looking to secure a fourth world title.

The South American side have reached the tournament's final match six times, winning three titles and finishing runners-up on three occasions, giving them a 50 percent success rate in World Cup finals.

Argentina's first World Cup final came in 1930, when they lost 4-2 to Uruguay. They lifted their maiden title on home soil in 1978 with a 3-1 extra-time victory over the Netherlands before winning a second crown in 1986 after beating West Germany 3-2 in Mexico.

Argentina have a 50 per cent success rate in World Cup finals with three wins and three losses.

Their next two final appearances ended in heartbreak. West Germany edged Argentina 1-0 in the 1990 final, while Germany again prevailed by the same score after extra time in the 2014 final in Brazil.

Argentina ended their 36-year wait for another World Cup title in 2022, defeating France after a dramatic 3-3 draw that went to penalties, with the Albiceleste winning the shootout 4-2 to secure their third world crown.

With three victories and three defeats from six previous World Cup finals, Argentina enter the 2026 final with an even record as they seek a fourth FIFA World Cup title.

Argentina's World Cup final record

1930 Uruguay 4–2 Argentina

1978 Argentina 3–1 (aet) Netherlands

1986 Argentina 3–2 West Germany

1990 West Germany 1–0 Argentina

2014 Germany 1–0 (aet) Argentina

2022 Argentina 3–3 (aet) (4–2 pen) France

Argentina have a 50 per cent success rate in World Cup finals with three wins and three losses.

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