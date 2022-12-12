Croatia: Modric and co. refuse to go away

Croatia’s talisman Luka Modric said this in a recent interview to a Spanish media after his team qualified for the semifinal of the Qatar World Cup.

At first glance, his Real Madrid teammates can be accused of being ‘bad friends’ for not believing that their Ballon D’Or winning teammate can take his team deep into the World Cup, even though they were the runners-up of the previous edition.

But in reality, they can’t really be blamed. The truth is, no one really fancied the chances of Croatia, not the players, the fans or the experts.

However, this lack of belief meant very little for the indomitable Croats who have already stopped Brazil’s ‘Mission Hexa’ in the quarter-final and are now eyeing to play back-to-back World Cup finals.