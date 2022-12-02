Samurai spirit: Japan explodes with World Cup joy

As the final whistle blew on Japan’s shock victory over Spain, thrilled fans flooded onto Tokyo’s Shibuya Scramble crossing to celebrate a win few had dared to dream of.

“Japan, bravo! Japan, bravo!”, they cheered after the 2-1 victory, singing the popular “Vamos Nippon” football chant and waving the country’s flag.

Dressed in their team’s blue kit, some with hats against the morning cold, the revellers mingled with commuters in suits on their way to work.