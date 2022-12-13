Argentina have worked out where to hurt Croatia: Scaloni

Argentina will trust their system when they face Croatia in the World Cup semi-finals and believe they have worked out how to hurt the 2018 runners-up, coach Lionel Scaloni said on Monday.

Croatia were not the favourites to reach the last four again but they came through two penalty shootouts in a repeat of their 2018 exploits.

"They have troubled many national teams. I won't mention the key players or their strengths and weaknesses but we've analysed where we can hurt them. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn't," Scaloni told reporters on the eve of the first semi-final.

"We try to give it all on the pitch. Sometimes luck can be on your side. If we have a good performance, we'll have an easier road to reach our objective. But this is football, this is sport, so sometimes the best team may not win."