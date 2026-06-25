Vinicius strikes early as Brazil take control against Scotland

Vinicius Junior scored his third goal of World Cup to give Brazil an early lead against Scotland in Miami.

The breakthrough came in the eighth minute following a costly mistake by the Scottish goalkeeper. Rayan capitalized on the error to win possession and quickly fed Vinicius inside the box. The Real Madrid forward rounded the goalkeeper before calmly slotting the ball into the net.

It was and the perfect start for Carlo Ancelotti''s side, who entered the match knowing that a positive result would all but guarantee their place in the last 32.