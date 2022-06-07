Germany Benchmark for England: English coach Southgate

Germany and Brazil remain the yardstick for England, manager Gareth Southgate said on Monday, welcoming the chance to test his team against the Germans in the Nations League on Tuesday.

Southgate guided England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and a runners-up finish in last year’s European Championship, a tournament in which they beat Germany en route to the final against Italy which they lost on penalties.

Speaking ahead of England’s UEFA Nations League group match in Munich, Southgate said his side had to consistently beat the big teams in world football as they approach the Qatar World Cup starting in November.