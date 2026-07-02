USMNT star Folarin Balogun joins Zidane, Ronaldinho on exclusive FIFA World Cup list

Starting off, Bosnia forced a corner but could not make the most of the opportunity. The USA created some early chances courtesy of Christian Pulisic and Flo Balogun.

Bosnia's attempt in the 8th minute was punched away. In the 31st minute, a goal from Balogun was turned away for offside.

In the 45th minute, the crowd came alive for Balogun, who finally got the fruits of his hard work after being an absolute livewire on the pitch, receiving the ball from Sergino Dest, which took a nick off Muharemovic, but he wasted no time in driving it past goalie Nikola Vasilj. With this, he registered the third goal of his tournament debut, becoming the second USA player to score three goals in a WC.

Moments later, another hit from Balogun hit the bar, with the scoreline 1-0 in the US's favour. With over 62 per cent ball possession, five shots and 19 touches in the opposition box, the USA were dominating with their fast gameplay and ability to consistently make inroads into Bosnia's defence. 14 of these touches were recorded by Balogun himself.