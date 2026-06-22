Belgium held 0-0 by Iran as Ngoy sent off

Belgium were held to a scoreless draw by Iran in a frustrating encounter Sunday that saw the Red Devils reduced to 10 men and facing the possibility of group-stage elimination for a second straight World Cup.

A star-studded though ageing lineup including Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku was if anything fortunate to leave Los Angeles with a point, controlling possession yet ceding the game's best chances to a resolute Iran team.

Iran's Mehdi Taremi had the ball in the net from a well-worked first-half free kick that was overturned for offside by VAR, while Nathan Ngoy was sent off after the break for hauling down the striker after a badly mis-hit backpass.

The result means all three games so far in Group G have ended in draws.

Stuck on two points, Belgium at least have the comfort of playing the tournament's lowest-ranked team, New Zealand, in their final group game.

