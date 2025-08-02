Son Heung-min to leave Tottenham this summer

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min said on Saturday that he will leave the club this summer after a decade in north London.

The 33-year-old attacker joined the Premier League side from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 and went on to play more than 450 times for Spurs.

In May he lifted the Europa League trophy but he had a poor season overall by his high standards and struggled with a series of leg injuries.

"Before we start the press conference I wanted to say I have decided to leave the club this summer," the South Korean told reporters in Seoul, where Tottenham are on a pre-season tour.

"Respectfully the club is helping me with this decision."

Son, who has scored 173 goals for Spurs, did not say where he intends to go next and cut an emotional figure.