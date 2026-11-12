From Fulham's 'star boy' to Bangladesh's 'magician': The rise of Farhan Ali
Football sometimes gives a country something its people have been waiting a long time to see. We watch Lionel Messi or Neymar score spectacular goals on television. Many of us perhaps wonder: What if a footballer from our own country could score a goal like that? Did Farhan Ali Wahid fulfil that wish, at least to some extent, last night?
That was the feeling after watching Farhan's goal against Sri Lanka at the National Stadium in the SAFF Championship on Wednesday.
With the ball at his feet, Farhan drove into the opposition defence, facing one obstacle after another. He dribbled past five or six players before sending the ball into the net with a precise finish. The goalkeeper had no chance.
What do you call a goal like that on a football pitch? Magic!
The Bangladesh Football Federation used exactly that word in the caption of the goal's video.
After Bangladesh secured a place in the SAFF semi-finals with a 4-0 victory over Sri Lanka, head coach Thomas Doli could hardly hide his admiration for Farhan.
“What a goal Farhan scored!” he said after the match.
The story of the 19-year-old, however, did not begin with last night's goal. Behind it lies a journey through a London football academy, years of hard work, family roots and a dream of playing for Bangladesh.
Who is Farhan and where does he come from?
Farhan was born in England on 9 December 2006. His parents are of Bangladeshi origin, with roots in Sylhet, although they were also born in the United Kingdom. He grew up in London.
He received his early football training at Chelsea's academy. In 2019, at just 12, he moved to the academy of another West London club, Fulham.
He progressed through the ranks, scoring seven goals in 17 appearances for the Under-18 side. He made his Under-21 debut in January 2024 and scored in his first match. In 2025, he signed his first professional contract with Fulham.
Last season, he scored six goals and provided nine assists in 21 appearances in Premier League 2, helping Fulham finish fourth in the league. He was named the league's Player of the Month in November and was also shortlisted for the Player of the Season award.
Farhan also featured for Fulham's senior side in a pre-season friendly against Norwich City. Coming on as a substitute in the 46th minute under Spanish coach Alvaro Arbeloa, he produced impressive dribbling down the left flank and tested the opposition goalkeeper with a curling shot.
Fulham lost the match 2-0, but Farhan attracted attention. Had he made it into the Premier League, he would have become only the second footballer of Bangladeshi origin, after Hamza Choudhury, to play in one of the world's top leagues.
He then chose a slightly different route to gain regular playing time and experience. Farhan joined fifth-tier English club Boreham Wood on loan from Fulham.
He will spend the entire 2026-27 season at the Hertfordshire-based club, wearing the number 20 shirt. New coach Luke Garrard is counting on him to add pace and attacking threat to the team. Farhan has made four appearances for the club so far.
Meanwhile, recognition came from his parent club. Fulham announced on its website: “The club is delighted to announce that Farhan Ali Wahid is the winner of the 2026 Johnny Haynes Trophy.”
Named after Fulham's greatest-ever player, the trophy is awarded to the academy's Young Player of the Year and an emerging talent. The award has been presented since 2019.
The idea was introduced by Peter Greenham, a member of the Fulham Supporters' Trust. The winner is decided through votes from players and coaching staff.
Farhan received the trophy at Fulham's training ground at Motspur Park.
“It's great to receive this award through the votes of my teammates. It's an extremely satisfying feeling. I couldn't have achieved this without my teammates. They set the standards, inspire me and create a competitive environment that helps me become a better player. Looking at the list of previous winners shows how special this achievement is,” he said.
But bringing Farhan into the Bangladesh fold was not straightforward. The Bangladesh Football Federation made concerted efforts to secure his services through his grandparents' Bangladeshi roots.
Obtaining a Bangladeshi passport required him to secure a birth registration certificate. He eventually received his Bangladeshi passport, followed by a no-objection certificate from the English Football Association.
Farhan finally made his debut for Bangladesh last month against Malaysia in the FIFA ASEAN Cup. He scored his first international goal against Indonesia in the same tournament.
Speaking about the experience of scoring in front of nearly 50,000 spectators, Farhan told Fulham's website: “Representing the country was a really great experience for me. It was an extremely proud moment for me and my family, and I was delighted to score a goal for the team.”
Farhan is primarily a winger. His biggest strengths are his pace, ability to take on defenders and composure in one-on-one situations. He is also confident about breaking through defensive lines and driving into the opposition penalty area.
His goal against Sri Lanka was a perfect advertisement for those abilities.
The advice Doli gave him at half-time also paid off. The coach had told him not to dribble near his own goal but to take the ball towards the opposition penalty area. Farhan followed that instruction.
Even the coach pointed out how difficult it was to dribble past five or six players and score.
Farhan's goal against Sri Lanka will surely remain in the memories of Bangladesh football fans for a long time. For years, they have admired spectacular goals scored by players from other countries. This time, however, a player from their own team produced something similar.
Perhaps that is why the goal sparked such excitement. Supporters would love to see more moments like this in Bangladesh football. Farhan, too, will surely want to write bigger chapters in the red and green jersey.
Farhan does not need to become Messi. It would be more than enough if he could shine as Farhan, Bangladesh's own.