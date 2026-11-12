From Fulham's 'star boy' to Bangladesh's 'magician': The rise of Farhan Ali

Football sometimes gives a country something its people have been waiting a long time to see. We watch Lionel Messi or Neymar score spectacular goals on television. Many of us perhaps wonder: What if a footballer from our own country could score a goal like that? Did Farhan Ali Wahid fulfil that wish, at least to some extent, last night?

That was the feeling after watching Farhan's goal against Sri Lanka at the National Stadium in the SAFF Championship on Wednesday.

With the ball at his feet, Farhan drove into the opposition defence, facing one obstacle after another. He dribbled past five or six players before sending the ball into the net with a precise finish. The goalkeeper had no chance.

What do you call a goal like that on a football pitch? Magic!