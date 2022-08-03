Premier League’s top four hopefuls primed for tense race

Desperate to close the gap on Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League, Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United have spent the close season aggressively pursuing new recruits with varying degrees of success.

All four have little margin for error if they are to have any hope of rivalling champions City and perennial contenders Liverpool in the title race.

But even if the top two pull away once more, another tight race is expected for the final two lucrative places in the Champions League.

AFP Sport looks at how the battle for the top four is shaping up.