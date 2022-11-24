Serbia ‘not afraid’ of Brazil ahead of World Cup clash

Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic insisted Wednesday his players are “afraid of nobody” as they prepare to begin their World Cup campaign against the favourites Brazil.

“Brazil is a great team. For me, it’s a golden generation at the moment and we expect of course a difficult game but we must focus on our football and try to be good opponents,” Stojkovic told reporters ahead of their Group G opener at Doha’s Lusail Stadium on Thursday.

Serbia failed to make it out of their group four years ago after losing 2-0 to Brazil in their final match.