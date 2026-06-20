Mum is here! Vozinha's World Cup wish comes true

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha's remarkable World Cup story took another emotional turn on Friday when his mother arrived in Miami after receiving a U.S. visa, allowing her to watch her son's team face Uruguay on Sunday.

Ana Candida Evora travelled from Cape Verde's capital Praia after the U.S. State Department provided her with a visa in the wake of Vozinha's tearful comments following the tournament debutants' shock 0-0 draw with Spain, in which the 40-year-old was named Player of the Match.