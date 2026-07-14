Spain ‘favourites’ says Deschamps ahead of World Cup semi-final showdown

Deschamps, though, maintains that France -- beaten by Spain in their last two meetings -- will be the underdog on Tuesday.

“Forget about the first game against Cape Verde,” Deschamps said of Spain’s campaign. “Ever since then Spain have confirmed that they are the favourites.

“I don’t want to add extra pressure to (Spain coach) Luis (de la Fuente) and their team -- he knows very well that people are expecting great things of Spain.

“But Spain can attack well, and they can defend very well. They’ve only conceded one goal in the last six or seven matches.”

Spain coach De la Fuente meanwhile smiled when asked for his response to Deschamps’ comments at an eve-of-game press conference.

“Since the beginning, I’ve always said that the fact that people say we’re favourites or not doesn’t mean anything,” De la Fuente told reporters. “It doesn’t. It’s not decisive.”