PSG held by Lorient in season opener with Mbappe sidelined

Paris Saint-Germain kicked off their title defence with a 0-0 draw at home to Lorient on Saturday as Kylian Mbappe watched from the stands amid his ongoing contract dispute with the French champions.

After a summer of flux at the Parc des Princes filled with new arrivals and Lionel Messi’s departure, it is the Mbappe stand-off that continues to dominate the headlines.

The France captain has refused to sign an extension to his PSG deal, meaning he can leave for free next year, with Real Madrid long seen as his preferred destination.

PSG want to sell him now and bring in a significant transfer fee for a player who cost €180 million ($198 million) from Monaco in 2017.