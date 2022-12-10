Ronaldo benched as Portugal take on Morocco for a spot at the semis

Portugal's aging talisman Cristiano Ronaldo will remain on the bench as his team takes the field for a chance to play in the semifinals in a World Cup for the first time since 2006 against a spirited Moroccan side that is carrying the wait of the entire African continent.

Ronaldo's replacement Goncalo Ramos retained his position in the side after his hat-trick against the Switzerland in the round of 16.

Morocco have already punched above their weight in the Qatar World Cup, knocking out Spain from the second round in a penalty shootout.

Now, the likes of Achraf Hakimi, Hakim Ziyech and Sofyan Amrabat will try to take Morocco to the final four of the World Cup for the very first time with a victory over Portugal at the Al Thumama Stadium, Doha on Saturday