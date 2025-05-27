'Horror' at Liverpool title parade, police rule out terrorism in car ramming

Four people were "very, very ill in hospital" on Tuesday after dozens were injured the previous night when a car rammed into a crowd at Liverpool's Premier League title parade, the region's mayor said.

A 53-year-old white British man, who was believed to be the driver of the car, was arrested on Monday, although police said they were not treating the incident as terrorism.

"We are hoping of course that they pull through," Steve Rotheram, mayor of the Liverpool City region, told BBC radio about the four people.

The morning newspapers were splashed with images of the terrible incident.

Headlines such as "Horror at Liverpool parade" in The Sun daily and "Carnage at parade" in the Daily Mail summed up what should have been a jubilant night for the Reds, who were celebrating a record-equalling 20th English league title.

Minutes after the players' open-topped bus passed nearby, a dark-coloured vehicle swerved through the huge crowds hitting people in its path.

In a late night press conference, emergency workers said that 27 football fans were taken to hospital, including two who were seriously injured.

Four children were amongst those hurt, including one seriously.

