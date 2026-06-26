Germany's Ruediger back in defence for injured Schlotterbeck against Ecuador
Germany's Antonio Ruediger gets his first start of the tournament by coming in for injured centre back Nico Schlotterbeck against Ecuador in their final World Cup Group E match on Thursday. Joel Ordonez replaces Pervis Estupinan for Ecuador.
Ruediger came on for Schlotterbeck during Germany's last group-stage match. The Borussia Dortmund defender has suffered a tournament-ending ankle injury.
Germany's super-sub Deniz Undav, the two-goal saviour in their 2-1 comeback victory over Ivory Coast last week, starts on the bench again.
Ecuador will almost certainly be eliminated without a win.
Lineups
Ecuador
Hernan Galindez; Piero Hincapie, Willian Pacho, Joel Ordonez; Pedro Vite, Alan Franco, Moises Caicedo; Gonzalo Plata, John Yeboah, Enner Valencia, Nilson Angulo.
Germany
Manuel Neuer; Jonathan Tah, Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Ruediger, David Raum; Aleksandar Pavlovic, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, Leroy Sane, Felix Nmecha; Kai Havertz