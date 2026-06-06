Bangladesh script history with maiden win over European side on European soil
Bangladesh scripted a new chapter in the country’s football history by securing a memorable 2-1 victory over San Marino in an international friendly, marking their first-ever win against a European side on European soil.
Defender Topu Barman emerged as the hero of the historic triumph, scoring both goals for the visitors as Bangladesh defeated the European minnows in an entertaining contest.
The match carried special significance as it was the first time Bangladesh played against a European national team in Europe.
The occasion generated huge excitement among football fans, with expectations running high ahead of the encounter.
The historic win is expected to boost confidence within the Bangladesh camp and provide fresh momentum for the national team’s future international campaigns.