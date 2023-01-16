Barca’s young stars hoping Super Cup trophy is first of ‘new era’

Barcelona’s young players, leading by teenage sensation Gavi, were at the heart of the club’s first trophy for nearly two years as they thumped rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup.

Gavi, 18, scored and fashioned two more in their 3-1 victory on Sunday, including one for 20-year-old Pedri, while defender Ronald Araujo shackled Vinicius Junior and Alejandro Balde excelled on the other flank.

“A new era has started,” yelled an ecstatic Araujo as he ran back to the dressing room with his medal, after wild celebrations on the pitch in Saudi Arabia.