FIFA to 'revisit' plan to scrap four-team groups: Infantino

FIFA looks set to revise plans to introduce three-team groups for the 2026 World Cup, world football chief Gianni Infantino said on Friday.

FIFA had previously indicated that the 2026 finals, which will expand to 48 teams from 32, would see countries divided into 16 groups of three during the first round.

Under that format, the top two teams in each group would advance to a 32-team knockout tournament.

However, FIFA president Infantino said the thrilling success of the existing first-round format at the Qatar World Cup -- where teams were divided into traditional groups of four -- had prompted a rethink.

Several groups in Qatar went down to the wire, with qualification hanging in the balance until the final whistle.

"The groups of four have been absolutely incredible until the last minute of the last match," Infantino told a press conference in Doha.

"We have to revisit or at least rediscuss the format, whether it's 16 groups of three or 12 groups of four. This is something that will be on the agenda in the next few weeks."