FIFA to 'revisit' plan to scrap four-team groups: Infantino

Infantino added that the World Cup format for 2026 could be modelled along the lines of the European Championship, which has six groups of four, with the four best third-placed teams also advancing to the knockout rounds.
The 2026 World Cup is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Infantino said the enlarged competition would lead to a financial bonanza for FIFA.
Revenues in the four-year cycle leading up to 2026 are projected to increase to USD 11 billion -- up from USD 7.5 billion in the cycle ending in 2022.
Asked to explain the huge projected increase in revenues, Infantino cited the expanded number of teams, existing stadium infrastructure and the size of the North American market.
"We are bullish about the power of football," Infantino said. "We are convinced the impact of the game will be massive.
"It has been massive here and it will be incredible in North America. Three huge countries, 48 teams.
"More games, revenues will go up in terms of broadcasting, in terms of sponsorship, hospitality.
"We will play in huge stadiums used for American football, 80-90,000 capacity. We are expecting 5.5 million fans travelling for these events."