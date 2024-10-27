SAFF Women’s Championship
Bangladesh thrash Bhutan 7-1 in 1st semi-final
Defending champions Bangladesh thrashed Bhutan by 7-1 goals in the first semi-final of the SAFF Women’s Championship held at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal on Sunday.
With the day’s emphatic win, they reached the final of the tournament.
In the proceeding, striker Tohura Khatun scored a hat-trick with three goals and Sabina Khatun scored a brace while Ritu Porna Chakma and Masura Parvin supported them with a lone goal each for Bangladesh in the one-sided affairs.
Deki Lhazom netted a consolation goal for Bhutan.
Bangladesh will play the final match against second semifinalist either India or host Nepal.
The final match will be held on 30 October at the same venue.