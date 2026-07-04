'World Cup starts now' as Spain, Portugal clash in last 16

Spain and old rivals Portugal collide in an enticing World Cup clash in Texas on Monday with the quarter-finals and possibly Cristiano Ronaldo's international career on the line.

The encounter at the air-conditioned home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys is one of the standout ties of the last 16 and tees up two of the most talented squads in North America.

European champions Spain clicked ominously into gear in the first knockout round by dismantling an efficient but limited Austria 3-0.

A brace from Mikel Oyarzabal and a Pedro Porro header did the damage in a Hollywood style performance in Los Angeles.

Having been held 0-0 by surprise packages Cape Verde to start their title charge, the victory looked much more like the Spain team tipped to challenge for football's biggest prize.

"We played a magnificent match. I am happy because in every aspect we came close to perfection," declared Spain coach Luis de la Fuente.