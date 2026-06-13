Brazil enter the fray at the World Cup

Five-time winners Brazil roll into the World Cup on Saturday when they play surprise 2022 semi-finalists Morocco in one of the standout group-stage matchups.

On the first day featuring four matches at a tournament expanded this year to 48 teams, Scotland return to the World Cup for the first time since 1998 and take on debutants Haiti in Boston.

In other games, 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar play Switzerland in Santa Clara before Australia take on Turkey in Vancouver to close out the day.

Co-hosts the United States launched their home World Cup in emphatic fashion Friday, thrashing Paraguay 4-1 to delight a star-studded 70,000-strong crowd in Los Angeles that included Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Cruise and David Beckham.