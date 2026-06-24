Brazil aim for last 32 as World Cup goes into hectic phase

Brazil will seek to book their place in the last 32 of the World Cup on Wednesday when they face Scotland as the tournament shifts to a breathless six games a day.

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil will expect to go through but they come up against a Scotland side in Miami determined to qualify for the knockout rounds for the first time in their history.

Morocco, who held Brazil to a 1-1 draw in an early highlight of the tournament, will favor their chances against already-eliminated Haiti and are still in the running to top Group C.

Such an outcome could potentially complicate the path of Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil later in the competition.

Ancelotti said on Tuesday Neymar had recovered from injury and the 34-year-old could make his first appearance of the tournament against the Scots.

"He can play, he's doing well, he trained very well. I''m very happy with him," said the Italian coach, adding the forward "brings experience, understanding of the game, and helps the younger players."

He has not played for Brazil since October 2023.



Neymar's inclusion in the matchday squad will help make up for the absence of winger Raphinha, who is out injured for around two weeks.

This will be the fifth time Brazil meet Scotland in the World Cup group stages, winning three and drawing one of their previous meetings.

That draw came in their first tournament meeting in 1974 when Brazil progressed ahead of Scotland on goal difference.