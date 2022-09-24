Army announces Tk 10m for SAFF women's champions

Bangladesh won the title by defeating the hosts Nepal 1-3 at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal.
After returning home, the Bangladesh team was given a royal welcome. They were taken to the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) from the airport in an open-deck bus. Along the way to the federation headquarters, thousands of supporters congratulated the team on their first SAFF title win.
No other Bangladeshi team has been given such a reception before.
Earlier, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BBC) announced a reward of Tk 5 million for them while two officials of the football federation announced a total reward of Tk 10 million for the champions.