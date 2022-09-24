Football

Army announces Tk 10m for SAFF women's champions

Bangladesh women's football team celebrate with the SAFF Women's Championship trophy at the end of their final against Nepal at the Dasarath Rangasala Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal on 19 September, 2022
Bangladesh Army has announced a reward of Tk 10 million for the Bangladesh women's football team who recently won the SAFF Championship in Nepal. The Army made the announcement on Friday, reports news agency UNB.

Bangladesh women's football team became the undefeated champion in the SAFF Championship. They scored a total of 23 goals in this premier football tournament in South Asia, but conceded only one goal.

Bangladesh won the title by defeating the hosts Nepal 1-3 at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal.

After returning home, the Bangladesh team was given a royal welcome. They were taken to the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) from the airport in an open-deck bus. Along the way to the federation headquarters, thousands of supporters congratulated the team on their first SAFF title win.

No other Bangladeshi team has been given such a reception before.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BBC) announced a reward of Tk 5 million for them while two officials of the football federation announced a total reward of Tk 10 million for the champions.

