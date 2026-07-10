Spain face toughest World Cup test against Belgium, coach says

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said on Thursday that Belgium would provide his side's sternest test yet in the World Cup quarter-finals, with his team having reached the last eight without conceding a goal.

Among the favourites to lift the trophy, Spain booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 1-0 win over Portugal and have grown into the tournament with a balanced side that is comfortable in possession, solid in defence and boasts enough attacking quality to trouble any opponent.